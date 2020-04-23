Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Stephenson Scoggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Stephenson Scoggins LEXINGTON - Barbara Stephenson Scoggins, 78, of Lexington, South Carolina died on April 17, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She received loving and compassionate care from her daughter, Betsy Eubanks, throughout her illness and in her final days. Born November 1, 1941, in Dunn, North Carolina, she is preceded in death by her parents, Valton and Gertrude Stephenson of Benson, North Carolina and her brother-in-law, Raymond Davis. Barbara moved to South Carolina 16 years ago to be closer to her family but lived the majority of her life in North Carolina, where she dedicated her career to working for the state. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, playing canasta, and taking long walks by the riverfront. Barbara was actively involved in Shag dancing and the Newcomers Club. Barbara is survived by her two children, Jay (Jamie) Scoggins of Denver, CO, and Betsy (Chip) Eubanks of Lexington, SC, and her three grandchildren Ben, Ashley and Owen. Barbara is also survived by her brother James (Shirley) Stephenson and Catherine Davis. The family will hold a virtual memorial on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12pm ET. Please contact the family at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lexington Medical Center Foundation ( https://www.lexmed.com/giving/donate/ ). Designate your gift as "Other" with the note "Becky's Place WIRE Fund in memory of Barbara Scoggins." The family wishes to thank everyone for their support. Published in The State on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

