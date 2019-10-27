Barbara Holland Taber EASTOVER Service with military honors for Barbara Holland Taber, 89, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Rose Hill Presbyterian Church, with burial following in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Taber died Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Manassas, GA, she was the seventh daughter of the late Josiah Cecil Holland and Elizabeth Dean Hodges Holland, and assisted rearing her six younger brothers on a farm in Claxton, GA. After graduating from Claxton High School, Barbara joined the U.S. Army in 1951, and was honorably discharged in 1953 to marry the late CSM Charles Rhett Taber, Sr. in Munich, Germany. Together they were stationed in Panama Canal Zone, Ft. Ord, CA and Ft. Jackson, SC. Mrs. Taber was active in church and the Gideon's, and was a beloved sibling, spouse, mother, grandmother, and friend. Surviving are three brothers; two sisters; five sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; and her two sons, Joseph David Taber (Judith Lynn) of Eastover and Rev. Chuck Taber (Veronica Young) of Defuniak Springs, FL; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Rose Hill Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Saluda Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019