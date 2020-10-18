Barbara Taylor
September 25, 1937 - October 15, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Barbara Taylor, 83, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away October 15, 2020 at Providence Hospital. She was born on September 25, 1937 in Conway, SC to the late Henry Emanuel Cribb and Ruby Virginia Smith Cribb. After graduating from Conway High School, Barbara attended Coastal Carolina. Barbara then married Don Taylor in 1959. As a wife & mother in an Air Force family, she moved with her family to various military installations, finally settling in Columbia upon Don's military retirement. Before her own retirement, Barbara worked for the Dorn VA Medical Center for 20 years. Barbara was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she served faithfully until her heath declined.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Taylor; her son, David Mitchell (Linda) Taylor; her grandchildren, Brittmarie Jean Taylor and Kyle Mitchell Taylor and her brother, Henry Wayne (Suzanne) Cribb.
The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to SCOA, Lexington and Providence Hospitals, and Heartstrings Hospice for their outstandingly gracious & compassionate care.
A private funeral service will be held on October 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Interment will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. To view the service via live stream, please use the following web address: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/450937538
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
