Barbara Whitfield
Barbara Whitfield
June 15, 1933 - November 25, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Barbara Whitfield, 87, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Trenholm Road United Methodist Church Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Whitfield entered the heavenly gates on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Tribes Hill, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Everette and Dorothy Ecker. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy "Poppie" Whitfield.
She retired from J.B. White Department store as Payroll Manager, but continued to give back through hospice volunteering and scarf making for the homeless. She had been a member of Trenholm Road UMC since 1966 and was a member of Friendship Sunday School Class. She enjoyed square dancing.
Surviving are her son, Chuck Garris of Blythewood; granddaughter, Eliza Foster and her husband, DJ Foster; and great-grandson, Brayden Foster of Cowpens.
Memorials may be made to a hospice organization of one's choice or Epworth Children's Home.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Trenholm Road United Methodist Church Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
