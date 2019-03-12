Barbara Ann Verdine Wilson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Verdine Wilson will be held Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2019