Barbara Zoller

November 5, 2020

Lexington, South Carolina - Barbara Oeland Zoller left this life on November 5, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father in the eternal hereafter. She will be missed by her two loving daughters, Maria (Mike) DeHart of Columbia, SC; Shelly (Jack) Morris of Camden, SC; and four grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Memorial Service is 1pm November 20, Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church, downtown Columbia. Barr Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.





