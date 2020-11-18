1/
November 5, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Barbara Oeland Zoller left this life on November 5, 2020 to be with her Heavenly Father in the eternal hereafter. She will be missed by her two loving daughters, Maria (Mike) DeHart of Columbia, SC; Shelly (Jack) Morris of Camden, SC; and four grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Memorial Service is 1pm November 20, Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church, downtown Columbia. Barr Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.


Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
1 entry
November 12, 2020
We will all miss Barbara. She was fun and very good to all of us. Condolences to all the family and friends.
johnny fenlayson
Friend
