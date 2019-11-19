Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 12:00 PM Trenholm Road United Methodist Church 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Spring Valley Country Club 300 Spring Valley Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Smith for her helpful advice and Joe Ann Barnwell for taking such good care of Barbra over the past year and a half. A memorial service will be held 12 o'clock Thursday, November 21st at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, with The Rev. Joel Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the ceremony at Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Road, Columbia to celebrate Barbra's life. A private burial will be held at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia SC 29204 or a charity of your choosing.

