Barney R. Matthews, Sr. April 6, 1946 March 18, 2019 DARLINGTON - Memorial services will be held 4:30 Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation immediately following. Mr. Matthews passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He was a son of the late James and Emily Matthews. Surviving include sons, Ray and Robbie (Corey) Matthews; daughter, Sherry Matthews Plaster; sister, Alice (John) Padgett and six grandchildren. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019