Barney Matthews Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney Matthews Sr..

Barney R. Matthews, Sr. April 6, 1946 March 18, 2019 DARLINGTON - Memorial services will be held 4:30 Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington. Visitation immediately following. Mr. Matthews passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He was a son of the late James and Emily Matthews. Surviving include sons, Ray and Robbie (Corey) Matthews; daughter, Sherry Matthews Plaster; sister, Alice (John) Padgett and six grandchildren. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Funeral Home
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.