Baron McCaskill, Jr. CASSATT, SC - A funeral service for Baron L. McCaskill, Jr., age 78, will be held at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Charles Teal and Rev. Larry Brown will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made in Mr. McCaskill's memory to the Sandy Grove Cemetery Association, PO Box 275, Bethune, SC 29009. Mr. McCaskill died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Cassatt, SC, he was the son of the late Myrtle Stokes McCaskill and Baron L. McCaskill, Sr. He was a lifetime farmer who attended Clemson University and retired from Eastern Airlines and SCDC. Baron was a member and board of trustee's member of the Sandy Grove United Methodist Church and a representative with the United Methodist Conference. He was president of the Sandy Grove Cemetery Association, a member and officer of the Bethune Lions Club, former board member of the Midlands Dixie Youth Baseball League and former board member of the Midlands Youth Football League. He is survived by his wife, Robbie Stokes McCaskill; sons, Baron L McCaskill, III and his partner Blane Ruschak, of Charleston and Charles O. McCaskill and his wife, Tina, of West Columbia; Shannon Kaiser: grandson, Gavin Alexander McCaskill; and numerous cousins. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the McCaskill family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2019