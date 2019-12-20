Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barron Elsenpeter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barron "Barry" Elsenpeter BENNETTSVILLE, SC, - MSG Barron "Barry" Elsenpeter, 71 of Bennettsville, SC passed away on December 17, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Barry was born on April 25, 1948. He was proud to have served his country before retiring after 26 years of service as a Vietnam veteran from the US Army. He also retired after 10 years with SC Dept of Corrections. Barry looked most forward to deer hunting with his boys, fishing, playing poker and putting puzzles together with his brother Jack, riding his Harley, working in his building, spending time spoiling his kids and grandkids, and going on long trips with his loving bride of 53 years, Carol. Barry is preceded in death by parents Maxine Lois and Andrew James "Tiny" Elsenpeter. A sister, Cheryl Elsenpeter, a brother, Roy Elsenpeter, and his life long best friends Gerald Pearce and Jim Quint. Surviving is his wife Carol Blackman Elsenpeter of the home; a brother Jack Elsenpeter; Sister In Law, Edna Roberts; Children, Douglas Andrew Elsenpeter (Jennifer), Jeremy Brian Elsenpeter (Amy), Steve Lawson Elsenpeter (Glenda) all of Rockingham, David Nathaniel Pearce (Susan) of Missouri, Donnie J Messer (Rachel) of Fayetteville, and Samantha Huffstettler (Lewis) of Lancaster SC; 22 grandchildren ; 20 great- grandchildren; and a large number of in laws, nieces and nephews which he adored dearly. Services will be conducted at 2 o"clock in the afternoon on December 21, 2019 at Highland Acres Church with Pastor Mark Shuler officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 with the funeral immediately to follow. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends other times at 125 Dixie Trail in Hamlet. Har A special thanks is extended to the Richmond County Hospice Staff and Harrington's Funeral Home. Also, extreme gratitude and love to Pastor Mark and his lovely wife Jennifer for all of their love and support during this difficult time. Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Elsenpeter Family. Online condolences may be made @

