Barry Joe Chavis, Jr. GASTON A private chapel service for Barry Joe Chavis, Jr., 28, will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Barry was born September 21, 1991 in West Columbia, SC and passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a certified small engine mechanic, especially on dirt bikes and four-wheelers. Barry was a very hard worker. He is survived by his mother, Vickie Stone (Kirby) of Gaston; father, Barry Chavis (Diana) of West Columbia; maternal grandparents, Hinnant and Wilma Kirby of Gaston; step sister, Tiffany Weston of Lexington; paternal grandmother, Erma Amerson; uncles, Michael and Dell Kirby, Donald Chavis and aunts, Kim Chavis and Bonnie Owens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Watford Foundation, 989 Knox Abbott Dr., Ste. 105, Cayce, SC 29033. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020