Rev. Barry L. Brown TRAVELERS REST, SC - Barry Lewis Brown, 73, resident of Upstate, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Born November 10, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Wilton Maynard Brown Sr. and Mary Davis Brown. A U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Barry was a graduate of Spartanburg High School 1964, Spartanburg Junior College 1966, Mars Hill University 1968, and Emory University 1985. He was a retired employee of Delta Airlines as well as a retired United Methodist Minister serving 11 different congregations during his 25 years of ministry. Survivors include his wife, Becky Hannon Brown of the home; sons, Sidney Brown (Brandy) of Newnan, GA, Patrick Brown (Allison) of Chapin, SC, and Matthew Antley (Jill) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sister, Janet Brown Shook (Tommy) of Boiling Springs, SC; and six beloved grandchildren. Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ralph Flowers of Pensacola, FL. Burial, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Farm, Inc., PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019