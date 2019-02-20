Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barton Joseph DeNoyior LEXINGTON - Barton Joseph DeNoyior was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY, on June 6, 1938. His mother Lena was a master bridal gown maker in the garment district of NYC. His father Joseph was killed in WWII when Bart was 6, forever leaving him a love, respect and involvement in military history, service and patriotism. Bart went to St. Anthony's School in Greenpoint and eventually moved to Long Island, attending Massapequa Park High School. He joined the army and was trained as an MP at Fort Gordon, GA, his first exposure to Southern Living. All his life he treasured the 504 Battalion. As a local police officer, a paramedic- EMT, a 45-year career volunteer fireman with Copiague NY Fire Department, and eventually an addictions counselor at DJJ, Columbia, Bart lived a life of service. Bart's lifelong commitment to his church and to the Knights of Columbus colored his life. In the last several years he rode his Harley proudly as a member of the Knights on Bikes, visiting churches and participating in charitable and Veterans events. He played the guitar in the church Contemporary Band and sang and did Karaoke joyfully for nursing homes and church functions. All cancer activities, Relay For Life, Ovarian Support events could count on him. The strength of Bart's Higher Power, sustaining him through all Life's twists and turns, has resulted in nearly 41 years of Recovery, which he gladly shared with all, through his job, his fellowship and his loving daily life. He adored his family and friends and showered them with unconditional love and his glorious smiling spirit. Having been together 33 years, Bart is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Angela Fano (Chris), Anthony DeNoyior (Stacy), and Blaise DeNoyior; stepchildren, David Hamilton, and Elizabeth Taylor (Gene); grandchildren, Alyssa Buscemi, Crescenzo Fano, Joseph DeNoyior, David Hamilton, Hailey Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton Reid, Nicholas DeNoyior, Jayson DeNoyior and Isabella Taylor; great grandchild, Aerabella Buscemi; his brother, Anthony DeNoyior (Suzanne); and his brother- in- law, Jon Karraker (Katherine). In addition to his parents, Bart was predeceased by his sister, Frances DeNoyior; the mother of his children, Kathleen Duffy DeNoyior; and his daughter, Dawn Buscemi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Big Red Barn Retreat, 8024 Winnsboro Rd, Blythewood, SC 29016. This is an equestrian and outdoor program for Veterans with PTSD. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A Mass of Resurrection will be 11 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 2350 Augusta Highway, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

