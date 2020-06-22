Basil Parks Mack Jul 31, 1943-Jun 19, 2020 CAYCE Basil Parks Mack, 76, passed into eternal rest on June 19, 2020. Basil is survived by his wife Jenny, and two sons, Leon and Pres (Karen) and Grandpa Basil's precious granddaughter Dianna Preslee Mack. He is predeceased by his father Wilford Leon Mack, mother Ora Belle Smith, brother Wilford Leon Jr. and younger sister Frances Rebecca. Basil was born on July 31, 1943 in Gaston, SC to Wilford Leon and Ora Belle Mack. He graduated from Brookland Cayce High School in 1963 and briefly played on a football scholarship at the University of South Carolina. He later was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. After his honorable discharge from military service he began an almost 25 year career at Delta Airlines at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. On October 19, 1968 he married his high school sweetheart 'Jenny'. On January 7, 1975 and May 20, 1978 he welcomed his two sons and moved to raise his family in Gaston. In 1979, be bought Weco Billiards and Grill in West Columbia and ran that along with the Grove Bistro, Sweetwater Homes and other business ventures until 1998. Basil was a loving father and devoted family man. His entire life he loved playing music starting with Nashville Rock, Free Spirit and finally with Golden Steel Band of Newberry. He also loved playing golf with his friends at Hidden Valley, Ubering and visiting with his relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Thompson Funeral Home at 4720 Augusta Rd, Lexington, SC 29073 on Tuesday, June 23 from 1pm-2:45pm followed by his celebration of life service at 3pm. The family will hold a private burial service. Reverend Ken Harmon will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brookland Cayce High School Education Foundation Scholarship in memory of Basil Parks Mack, PO Box 2482, West Columbia, SC 29171. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.