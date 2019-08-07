Beatrice Abel Cossey CALIFORNIA - Memorial Celebration for Mrs. Beatrice Abel Cossey will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Veranda at North Main Community Room, 3722 North Main Street, Columbia, SC. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services has been entrusted with local arrangements. Mrs. Cossey passed on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC she was the daughter of the late Earl Abel, Sr. and the late Nadine McMillan Abel. Mrs. Cossey leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Arthine Cossey Van Duyne of San Francisco, California; two grandchildren, Mazim and Zane of San Francisco, CA; brother, Earl Abel, Jr. of Union City, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom all will miss her dearly. Memorials may be made in her name to the Equal Rights Amendment Organization (https://www.equalrightsamendment.org/donate). Condolences for Mrs. Cossey can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2019