Beatrice Burgess Elks LEXINGTON Beatrice Burgess Elks was born on May 8, 1945 to the late Woodrow and Bleaker Burgess. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Marie Elks Griffin. Surviving are her daughter, Frances "Frankie" Guess; son, Arthur "Bucky" Elks; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services. Condolences for Ms. Beatrice Burgess Elks can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019