Beatrice Johnson
June 24, 1926 - November 5, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Beatrice B. Johnson, more affectionately known as "Bea" and "Ms. Bea", made her heavenly transition on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with her daughter Evelyn at her side. The beloved mother, grandmother, and friend was born June 24, 1926. Ms. Bea was the eldest daughter of Amy Brown Washington of Gadsden, S.C. and was lovingly raised by her maternal grandmother,
Nora Corbett in Cayce, S.C. where she graduated from Lakeview High School. Ms. Bea also attended Benedict College in Columbia.
She is survived by her four daughters: Yvonne (Hank) Thomas ; Belinda Williams (lsiah, deceased) ; Evelyn (Russell) Bamberg; and Charlotte Davis;five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grand; two nieces, two nephews; her special friends: Alice Atterbury and Zenobia Glover whose friendship have spanned more than 80 years; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends and family from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8 at Bostic-Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens Memorial Gardens, 9301 Wilson Blvd., at 1 p.m. Monday, November 10, 2020. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/BostickTompkins
In lieu of flowers, family has asked that donations be made in her memory to Benedict College.