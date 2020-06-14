Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice "Bea" Williams GASTON, SC - The graveside service for Mrs. Beatrice "Bea" Williams, 86, of Gaston will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Heyward A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Gaston. Mrs. Williams passed Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and also at the funeral home. 38NW 803-247-2231



