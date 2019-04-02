Beatrice Young Wilson COLUMBIA - Beatrice Young Wilson was born in Blythewood, South Carolina to the late Lillie Mae Harris and Carl Seibles. Beatrice grew up in the house of her grandparents and grew up with two of her close cousins, Melvina Haigler and the late Betty Elaine Novoa. She attended Richland County Public Schools and graduated from Bethel High School in 1955.Beatrice was a career state employee serving for 43 years. She retired from the Department of Corrections more than 15 years ago. There are many loving family members and friends who love her and will miss her dearly. She is survived by two aunts: Sara Y McDaniel and Essie Mae Lyles; a special cousin, Melvina (David) Haigler; one sister Mary H. Bingham, one brother Gregory (Lavern) Harris; one niece, Ann (Chad) Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 3:00 pm at Round Top Baptist Church, 120 Round Top Church Court with burial in the church cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019