Belinda S. Hayes CAMDEN Funeral service for Belinda Simon Hayes, 65, will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, with burial to follow in Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Stines will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Mrs. Hayes, wife of the late Charles Hayes, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late William B. and Barbara J. Simon. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Correction. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, fishing and traveling. Surviving are her children, Joe Grantham (Donna) of Lugoff, Melinda McCaa (Michael) of Bethune and Scottie Hayes (Lanette) of Bishopville; step-sons, David Hayes (Denise) and Terry Hayes; brother, Billy Simon (Liz); sisters, Jennifer Branham and Sonya Holladay (James); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend, Paul Spitzer. She was predeceased by her son, Ashley Grantham. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019