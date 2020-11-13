1/
Benaiah Lawson
Benaiah Lawson
November 8, 2020
Winnsboro, South Carolina - Mr. Benaiah Lawson of 255 High Hill Rd. Winnsboro SC passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Jerome Jr. and Sylvia Lawson , four brothers, Jerome III, Marrion, Joseph, Ezekiah and Mahki Lawson and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11 AM Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 @ Evergreen Mem. Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 PM to 7 PM Fri. Nov. 13, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.



Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Mem. Cemetery
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
