Benaiah Lawson
November 8, 2020
Winnsboro, South Carolina - Mr. Benaiah Lawson of 255 High Hill Rd. Winnsboro SC passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Jerome Jr. and Sylvia Lawson , four brothers, Jerome III, Marrion, Joseph, Ezekiah and Mahki Lawson and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 11 AM Sat. Nov. 14, 2020 @ Evergreen Mem. Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 PM to 7 PM Fri. Nov. 13, 2020 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.