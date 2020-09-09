Benjamin Almy "Rusty" Knowlton, III COLUMBIA - Rusty Knowlton was born March 25, 1956 and began his next adventure on Friday, September 4, 2020. In recognition of the current pandemic situation there will not be a service at this time. Memorials may be made in his memory to National Kidney Foundation
, The Humane Society South Carolina, Cox Engine Forum. South Carolina Cremation Society is caring for the family. Rusty was born in Columbia SC, the son of the late Benjamin Almy Knowlton, Jr. and Jean Paul "Jeepy" Knowlton Williams of Irmo, SC. He studied Electronics Engineering at Clemson University and Devry University. He retired from a career as an Electronics Corporate Trainer. He began writing electronics articles for many local and national companies and spent his free time building, flying, and competing control line airplanes with the Metrolina Control Line Society. He also hosted the Stunt Hanger Hangout. Rusty loved his family, friends and adventure. One of his favorite places was Pawleys Island where he fished, crabbed and enjoyed rocking on the front porch. Rusty was a miraculous strong man who survived on Dialysis for 35 yearsteaching all who knew him that there were no obstacles in life preventing you from living it to the fullest! He is survived by his Wife, Isabel Holley Sparkman, Son, Benjamin Almy "Al" Knowlton, IV (Jenna and Journey) of Columbia SC, His sister, Jean Knowlton (James Green) of Irmo, SC. and many Nieces, Nephews, and beloved friends. Rusty was predeceased by his stepfather Warrington Lawrence Williams, Sr.