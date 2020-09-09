1/1
Benjamin Almy Knowlton III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Almy "Rusty" Knowlton, III COLUMBIA - Rusty Knowlton was born March 25, 1956 and began his next adventure on Friday, September 4, 2020. In recognition of the current pandemic situation there will not be a service at this time. Memorials may be made in his memory to National Kidney Foundation, The Humane Society South Carolina, Cox Engine Forum. South Carolina Cremation Society is caring for the family. Rusty was born in Columbia SC, the son of the late Benjamin Almy Knowlton, Jr. and Jean Paul "Jeepy" Knowlton Williams of Irmo, SC. He studied Electronics Engineering at Clemson University and Devry University. He retired from a career as an Electronics Corporate Trainer. He began writing electronics articles for many local and national companies and spent his free time building, flying, and competing control line airplanes with the Metrolina Control Line Society. He also hosted the Stunt Hanger Hangout. Rusty loved his family, friends and adventure. One of his favorite places was Pawleys Island where he fished, crabbed and enjoyed rocking on the front porch. Rusty was a miraculous strong man who survived on Dialysis for 35 yearsteaching all who knew him that there were no obstacles in life preventing you from living it to the fullest! He is survived by his Wife, Isabel Holley Sparkman, Son, Benjamin Almy "Al" Knowlton, IV (Jenna and Journey) of Columbia SC, His sister, Jean Knowlton (James Green) of Irmo, SC. and many Nieces, Nephews, and beloved friends. Rusty was predeceased by his stepfather Warrington Lawrence Williams, Sr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved