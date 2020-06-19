Benjamin Bright, Jr. COLUMBIA - Benjamin Bright Jr., entered this life on March 23, 1931. He was the eldest child of Benjamin Bright and Virginia Trapp Bright. On June 13, 2020, the Lord received him unto Himself in Columbia, SC. Benjamin accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior on June 23, 2000. He was a member of Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, Richtex. Benjamin attended Richland County Public Schools in his youth. Benjamin was a truck driver for Columbia Lumber Company for many years and later retired from the City of Columbia. Mr. Benjamin Bright Jr. leaves to mourn his loving and devoted wife, Elizabeth Burrell Bright; one son, Andrew Bright; five daughters, Josie Bright-Stone (Glenn); Sandra Bright; Gail Benzina Bright-Grayson (Mayfield, deceased); Roberta Curlee, and LeConte' Middleton (Herman). He was loved deeply by his 28 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. His memory will be cherished by many other loving, caring relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Bright will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC with burial in Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, 11121 Monticello Road, Winnsboro, SC. Mr. Bright will be available for public viewing today from 2-5pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.