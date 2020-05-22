Benjamin Edward DuBose Jr.
Benjamin Edward "Ed" DuBose, Jr. COLUMBIA - Benjamin Edward "Ed" DuBose, Jr. 80, passed away at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Benjamin Edward DuBose, Sr. and Augusta Harper DuBose. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Francis "Sonny" DuBose. Ed was a graduate of Columbia High School and the University of South Carolina. He served in the South Carolina Air National Guard and was member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Ed retired from Datagraphics Corporation a Division of General Dynamics. He was a 50 year member of the Dutch Fork Masonic Lodge and the Jamil Shrine Temple. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Driggers DuBose; son, Benjamin "Benji" Edward DuBose III (Katrina); and grandson, Jack. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held for family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church at 1416 Broad River Road, Columbia, 29210 or the Shriner's Children's Hospital at 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on May 22, 2020.
