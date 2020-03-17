Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Franklin Ford Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin Franklin "Bennie" Ford, Sr., GREAT FALLS - Mr. Benjamin Franklin "Bennie" Ford, Sr., 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church with Rev. David Ussery officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Mt. Dearborn United Methodist Church Mr. Ford was born March 28, 1921 in Kershaw County, SC and was a son of the late Robert Mickle Ford and Pearl Mickle Ford. He attended Pine Grove School Kershaw County and was retired from Duke Power after 35 years. He enjoyed gardening and working with his cows. He was a strong supporter of education. Mr. Ford was a member of Mt. Dearborn U.M.C. and served on the Board of Trustees. He is survived by two sons; Frank Ford (Susan) of Lancaster, SC and David Ford (Amanda) of Great Falls, SC; one daughter, Jennifer Ford of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Amy Ford, of Waxhaw, NC, Anna Spurlin (Matt) of Wesley Chapel, NC, Alexa Maglio (Jeremy) of Belews Creek, NC, Sarah Contakos (Chris) of Greenwood, SC and Rebecca Thomas (Jason) of Lancaster, SC; seven great-grand-children; he was preceded in death by his wife Francis J. Chalk Ford and his son Ricky Ford. Memorials may be made to Mt. Dearborn Methodist Church, P.O. Box 246, Great Fall, SC 29055 or to Ebenezer U.M.C. , 1019 Ebenezer Rd, Logoff, SC 29078.

