Benjamin J. Mitchell

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Obituary
Benjamin J. Mitchell COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Benjamin Jefferson Mitchell will be held at 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Saturday at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are Jannie Mae Jones; children, Pamela Jones, Veronica West-Lemon, Letitia Wingard Boston and Benjamin Mitchell; stepson, Aaron Jones; siblings, Nellie Mitchell Pelzer, Bruce Mitchell, Shelby Mitchell, Teresa Tyler, Paul Mitchell, Donald W. Mitchell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020
