Benjamin J. Mitchell COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Benjamin Jefferson Mitchell will be held at 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Saturday at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are Jannie Mae Jones; children, Pamela Jones, Veronica West-Lemon, Letitia Wingard Boston and Benjamin Mitchell; stepson, Aaron Jones; siblings, Nellie Mitchell Pelzer, Bruce Mitchell, Shelby Mitchell, Teresa Tyler, Paul Mitchell, Donald W. Mitchell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.
Published in The State on Jan. 31, 2020