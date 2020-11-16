Benjamin "Ben" Barber Muthig
October 25, 1982 - November 14, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Benjamin "Ben" Barber Muthig, 38, of Columbia, passed away on November 14, 2020. He was born October 25, 1982, in Columbia, SC, to David John Muthig and Cindi Barber Muthig.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim Muthig "G-Pa", Ann Muthig "Granny", and James Barber "Pop".
Ben graduated from A.C. Flora High School, where he excelled in soccer. He was currently employed at Dano's Pizza.
Everyone will remember Ben for his witty personality, as well as his knack for never meeting a stranger. He had many friends and was liked by everyone that met him. He will be greatly missed by all of us. As his "Pop" always said, "Never play Jeopardy against Ben, because he would win every time."
He is survived by his parents; sister, Kaci Muthig of Columbia; grandmother, Greva Barber "MaaMaa"; as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A memorial service will be held 4 o'clock, Wednesday, November 18th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A livestream of Ben's memorial service will be available by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
Friends of the family may call at the home of David and Cindi Muthig, 2911 Stepp Drive, Columbia.
Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.