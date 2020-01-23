Benjamin Walker COLUMBIA, SC - Funeral services for Mr. Benjamin Walker will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Friday, January 24, 2020 at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road with burial at Promised Land Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Walker will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Preceded in death by his brother, John Walker. Surviving are his mother, Jessie Carter; father, Willie "Skip" Gilmore; children, La'Joshalynn Edmond, Akheem Sackel, Benjamin "Austin" Walker and Pearl Middleton; siblings, Eula Walker, Teddy (Mae) Walker and Phillip Leroy Doctor; sister-in-law, Wanda Walker; special aunt, Janie Hayie; 8 grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends
Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020