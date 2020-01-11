Bennie F. Bracken COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Bennie F. Bracken will be 1:30PM Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Columbia with internment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3-8PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel. Bennie F. Bracken transitioned Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland. Born in Kevil, KY, he was the son of the late Ben Bracken, Sr. and Mary Allen Bracken. A graduate of Ballard County High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for over twenty-seven years. After leaving the military, he served as a Corrections Officer with the State of South Carolina. Surviving are his two children: Frank Bracken and Kimberly Bracken; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother; a sister; two nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Jan. 11, 2020