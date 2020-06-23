Bennie Gerald Frick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Gerald Frick CHAPIN - Bennie Gerald Frick, 89, of Chapin, widower of Margaret Ellen Berry Frick, died June 21, 2020 at the Brian Center. Born on July 18, 1930 in Chapin, he was the son of the late Bennie Bryan and Annie Mae Stoudemire Frick.He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Prime Timers and the Golden Agers. He worked for Coca-Cola for 34 years. He started his career in Newberry and later retired from Sunbelt Coca-Cola. Bennie enjoyed farming and talking about his days working for Coca-Cola. He is survived by sons, Tim Frick, Terry Frick (David Houston), and James Reedy Lake(Regina); a daughter, Mindy McManus (Ronnie Grubb); a sister, Katherine Frick Cannon; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the current conditions with Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service in Newberry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 900 Dreher Island Road, Chapin, SC 29036. www.mcswainevans.com McSwain-Evans Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved