Bennie Gerald Frick CHAPIN - Bennie Gerald Frick, 89, of Chapin, widower of Margaret Ellen Berry Frick, died June 21, 2020 at the Brian Center. Born on July 18, 1930 in Chapin, he was the son of the late Bennie Bryan and Annie Mae Stoudemire Frick.He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Prime Timers and the Golden Agers. He worked for Coca-Cola for 34 years. He started his career in Newberry and later retired from Sunbelt Coca-Cola. Bennie enjoyed farming and talking about his days working for Coca-Cola. He is survived by sons, Tim Frick, Terry Frick (David Houston), and James Reedy Lake(Regina); a daughter, Mindy McManus (Ronnie Grubb); a sister, Katherine Frick Cannon; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Due to the current conditions with Covid-19, the family will have a private graveside service in Newberry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 900 Dreher Island Road, Chapin, SC 29036. www.mcswainevans.com McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 23, 2020.