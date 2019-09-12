Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Lee Cunningham Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bennie Lee Cunningham, Sr. SENECA - Bennie Lee Cunningham, Sr., age 92, of Seneca, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was born in Laurens, SC. During early adulthood, he moved to Seneca, South Carolina with his beloved wife, Carol (d. 2008) and three sons. Bennie earned both his B.S. and M.S. degrees in agricultural sciences at South Carolina State University. He was in the U.S. Army and served as a military policeman and received an honorable discharge. Bennie began his career as a teacher in the Laurens County school district. Subsequently, he accepted a position with the Clemson University Extension Service, and retired from the University Extension Service. Throughout his life, he was active in his community, serving five terms on the Oconee County School Board of Education, elected each time from 1984 to 2006. His service extended to various organizations/ agencies (Clemson Sertoma Club, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Appalachian Council of Governments), and his church, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Seneca, where he served on the board of trustees. Also, he was a lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Preceding him in death are his wife, Carol B. Cunningham and his son, Bennie L. Cunningham, Jr. He is survived by three sons, Miller Grant (Neva) Cunningham and Howard Hamilton (Deborah) Cunningham of Seneca and Ronald (Phyllis) Putman of Greenville; two brothers, Miller (Ada) Cunningham of Spartanburg and John B. (Rebecca) Cunningham of Laurens; two sisters, Clara Pearl Blakely of Laurens and Sarah C. (Marion) Beasley of Fountain Inn and eight grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 13, at Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678. Burial will be in Oconee Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m., until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 502 E. South 2nd Street, Seneca, SC 29678. The family is at the home. Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.

