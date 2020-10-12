Bennie Mowery
October 10, 2020
Lugoff, South Carolina - A funeral service for Bennie B. Mowery, 80, of Lugoff, SC, will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Memorials may be made to Warriors Walk at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
Bennie died on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Geary, OK, he was the son of the late Lewis Eugene and Marie Lytle Mowery, and husband of the late Mable Irene "Renie" Riddle Mowery. Bennie retired from DuPont where he worked as a mechanic. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and the Kershaw Masonic Lodge #29, where he served as a past Worshipful Master.
He is survived by his daughters, Robin Cooper (Eric), Donna McDonald (Britt), and Sandy Mowery, all of Lugoff; grandchildren, Angela Anderson (Brian), Wyatt Cooper, and Madelyn Cooper, all of Lugoff; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Lilly Anderson; sister, Linda Nickeson (Jim); brother, Dennis Mowery (Carolyn); sister-in-law, Dollie Mowery; and brother-in-law, Bill Broggi.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bennie was predeceased by his brother, Lewis Mowery, II, and sisters, Shirley Broggi, Joy Adams, Vonda Jordan, and Penny Richardson.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
