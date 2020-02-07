Bennie W. Wingard 6/19/1949 - 2/06/2020 GASTON - A going home celebrate for Bennie W. Wingard, 70 will be held on Saturday February 8th, 2020 at 2:00pm Dust to Dust Green Burial and Natural Cemetery 205 Nulty Crossing rd., Swansea SC 29160. Survived by Sister Barbara, Brothers Gerald and Donald, and Half-sister Karla. A loving husband to Martha Wingard, loving father to Pam Bachman (Deron), Rose Gartman and loving Papa to four Grandchildren. Special thanks to a special friend Pam Moutoux for helping during a difficult time. Special thanks to the Warriors Walk Hospice at the VA. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Warriors Walk or the .
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2020