Benny Lewis Collings, Sr. PELION Benny Lewis Collings, Sr., 84, was born on March 2, 1935 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Gardner and Alpha Collings. He peacefully left this earth on October 21, 2019 with his wife, Kay, at his side. Benny was a true southern gentleman who always put others first. His life was focused on his love of Christ, love of family and love of others. Benny was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was an avid Volunteers fan and rarely missed a game. Benny was a licensed professional engineer and the founder, President, and CEO of Collings-Parker Associates. Benny worked across the country and was known as being honest and ethical in all aspects of his business and his personal life. While in Tennessee, Benny was an active member of Mountain View United Methodist Church until retiring and moving to Pelion, South Carolina. He and Kay served many years at Mountain View as Family Life Coordinators where they led and hosted many church activities to support the members of the congregation. Upon moving to South Carolina, Benny became an active member of Convent Baptist Church where he served on the Pastor Search Committee and the Kitchen Addition Committee. Benny was also a member of the Pelion Ruritan Club. While leading the Patriotism and Citizenship Committee, Benny developed the idea of having a Veterans Memorial in the town. He led the project as the manager and building chair, seeing the Pelion Ruritan Veterans Memorial to completion on Memorial Day 2015. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kay P. Collings, whom he affectionately called "kayp"; his beloved kitty, Jethro; three children, Tracy (Jeff) Reed, Lewis (Susan) Collings, and Becky (Craig) Burow; six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Benny is also survived by his sister-in-law, Geneva Spires; special family, Gail Corley, Rene (Rick) Free, Brad Livingston, Angie Olawsky, Keith Poole, Jeff Spires and six nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his loving brother, Jack Collings. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Convent Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. immediately prior to the service at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Cemetery in Pelion, SC. Memorials may be made to Convent Baptist Kitchen Addition, 787 Convent Church Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Special thanks are extended to the staff of Circle of Love, Compassionate Care Hospice, and family and friends who cared for Benny during his illness. Special thanks to Roxanne with Compassionate Care Hospice for her loving care and support. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

