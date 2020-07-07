1/
Benny Smith Jr.
Benny Lee Smith, Jr. ORANGEBURG - Benny Lee Smith, Jr., 75, of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 due to an extended illness. He was a native of Elloree, S.C. He was the son of the late Benny Lee Smith, Sr. and Mamie Dantzler Smith. Benny served in the United States Army and retired from Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. Survivors include son, Benny Lee Smith, III (Robin) of West Columbia; daughter, Kimberly Smith Jerkins (Paul) of Lexington; grandchildren, Sarah Grace Jerkins, Hampton Reese Jerkins and Brody Jerkins; sisters, Anne Wessinger of Lexington, Jean Marie Wiles (David) of Elloree and the late Betty Bilton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Published in The State on Jul. 7, 2020.
