Bernard Arant LUGOFF Funeral service for Bernard Leroy Arant, 85, will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Springvale Baptist Church. Burial will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. The Rev. Todd Horton, The Rev. Jim Osteen, and The Rev. Athon Arant will officiate. A public viewing will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted but memorials may be made to Springvale Baptist Church Building Fund. Mr. Arant passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Claude Melton and Eleanor Jeffcoat Arant. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in accounting. He was an avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Arant was a faithful member of Springvale Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, electronics and video editing. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Vada Roberts Arant; sons, Darrell Arant (Georgia) of Louisville, Ky., Mark Arant (Candace) of York, and Greg Arant of Lugoff; daughter, Dr. Denise Sackinger, PhD (Dr. Scott) of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Melba Cassidy of West Columbia and Mary Davis (Robert) of West Columbia; brother, The Rev. Athon Arant (Edith) of West Columbia; 16 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Joann Summer. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Springvale Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Burial
02:30 PM
Celestial Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
