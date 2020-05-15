Bernard E. Alexander WINNSBORO - Mr. Bernard E. Alexander of 3470 Smalltown Rd. Winnsboro SC passed away on May 10, 2020. He is survived by one son, Terry Plair Winnsboro SC, two daughters, Kamesha Coleman Columbia SC, Katera Alexander Winnsboro SC, two brothers, Harold Alexander Winnsboro SC, Gordon Alexander Columbia SC, two sisters, Mae D. Tucker Blackstone Va, Bernice Marion Lithonia Ga, grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 1 pm Sat. May 16, 2020 @ Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri. May 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.



