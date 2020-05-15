Bernard E. Alexander
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard E. Alexander WINNSBORO - Mr. Bernard E. Alexander of 3470 Smalltown Rd. Winnsboro SC passed away on May 10, 2020. He is survived by one son, Terry Plair Winnsboro SC, two daughters, Kamesha Coleman Columbia SC, Katera Alexander Winnsboro SC, two brothers, Harold Alexander Winnsboro SC, Gordon Alexander Columbia SC, two sisters, Mae D. Tucker Blackstone Va, Bernice Marion Lithonia Ga, grandchildren, and host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 1 pm Sat. May 16, 2020 @ Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri. May 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 7 pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved