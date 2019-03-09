Bernard Lee "Boney" Jones, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Bernard Lee "Boney" Jones, Sr., 89, of Summerville, SC, husband of Jo Ann Douglas Jones, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home from 5 - 7 o'clock. Memorial Service will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Paul's Summerville at 3 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Presbyterian Communities of SC for Employee Appreciation Fund, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Bernard was born October 5, 1929 in Orangeburg, SC, a son of Howell Carlisle Jones and Elizabeth Fuller Jones. He was a 1960 graduate of The Citadel and was a retired Civil Engineer. He was an avid pilot, outdoorsman and golfer. Bernard was a founding member of Carolina Academy in Lake City, SC and a member of Lake City Presbyterian Church. He was a resident of The Village of Summerville. Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Ann Douglas Jones of Summerville; one daughter, Carolyn Jones Eason (Michael) of Summerville; two sons, Dr. Bernard Lee Jones, Jr. (Lee) of Pawley's Island, SC, Charles Douglas Jones of St. Matthews, SC; one sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Jones of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Bernard Lee "Tripp" Jones, III, Anne Jones Marion (Douglas), Elizabeth Nix (Tom), Jo Anna Eason, Catherine Pateracki (Jack); and four great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his parents, Howell and Elizabeth Jones, a sister, Annette Jones Jenkins, and his brothers, Edward "Ned" Jones and Howell "Nick" Jones, Jr. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019