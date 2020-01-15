Bernard Norbert Daley PINEHURST, NC - Bernard Norbert Daley, 99, passed away January 13, 2020. Prior to retiring to Pinehurst, he was a long-time resident of Allendale, SC. Born on Oct. 7, 1920, in Westminster, MD, to Leo & Edna Daley. He was preceded in death by his parents & 2 sisters, Louise Daley & Thelma Carone. Survivors: wife, Lillian Hanna Daley; 3 children, Leslie Daley, Laura (Michael) Hogue, & Michael (Frances) Daley; 2 sisters, Teresa Jones & Marian (Max) Schmeling; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (Erik) Minman, Katherine Daley, Rebecca (Tad) Merriman, Melissa (Jason) Golen-biewski, Sandra Hogue, James Hogue, & Thomas Hogue; 4 great-grandchildren; & 14 nieces and nephews. Graveside: Wed., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Pinelawn Memorial Park,1105 Morganton Rd., Southern Pines, NC 28387. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to USC-Salkehatchie Campus (Allendale),1027 Barnwell Street, Columbia, SC, 29208. Online condolences may be left at:www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020