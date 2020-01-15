Bernard Norbert Daley (1920 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Norbert Daley.
Service Information
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC
28374
(910)-235-0366
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
1105 Morganton Rd
Southern Pines, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernard Norbert Daley PINEHURST, NC - Bernard Norbert Daley, 99, passed away January 13, 2020. Prior to retiring to Pinehurst, he was a long-time resident of Allendale, SC. Born on Oct. 7, 1920, in Westminster, MD, to Leo & Edna Daley. He was preceded in death by his parents & 2 sisters, Louise Daley & Thelma Carone. Survivors: wife, Lillian Hanna Daley; 3 children, Leslie Daley, Laura (Michael) Hogue, & Michael (Frances) Daley; 2 sisters, Teresa Jones & Marian (Max) Schmeling; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer (Erik) Minman, Katherine Daley, Rebecca (Tad) Merriman, Melissa (Jason) Golen-biewski, Sandra Hogue, James Hogue, & Thomas Hogue; 4 great-grandchildren; & 14 nieces and nephews. Graveside: Wed., Jan. 15, 11 a.m., Pinelawn Memorial Park,1105 Morganton Rd., Southern Pines, NC 28387. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to USC-Salkehatchie Campus (Allendale),1027 Barnwell Street, Columbia, SC, 29208. Online condolences may be left at:www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.