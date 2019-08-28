Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church Memorial service 12:00 PM Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Padgett, Jr. CHAPIN Bernard Padgett, Jr., of Chapin, SC died on August 27, 2019. He was born June 23, 1934 in Bamberg, SC. He was the only child of the late George Bernard Padgett, Sr. and the late Mary Ellen Padgett. Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Agnes Dulaney Schimsa Padgett of Chapin; children, Donna (Kevin) Barth of Florence, Ken (Trudy) Padgett of Dublin, Ohio, Michelle P. Epting of Irmo, David (Marthalyn) Schimsa of Prosperity, Donna (Michael) Fulmer of Chapin, Debbie (Steve) Suggs of Isle of Palms; grandchildren, Brendan Padgett Barth, John Robert Barth, Emma Padgett, Ryan Epting, Adam Schimsa, Rebecca Schimsa, Cannon Fulmer, Sarah F. McClain, Elliott Suggs and Mason Suggs. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Erin Epting. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Mr. Padgett was a long time member of Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church and the Christian Friendship Sunday School class. He was also a member of Dutch Fork Masonic Lodge 402. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and camper. He particularly enjoyed spending time with Agnes, family and friends in South Carolina State Parks. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, whether it was holiday gatherings or a simple cookout at home. Mr. Padgett was a 1952 graduate of Denmark High School, Denmark, SC. He then went to Cincinnati College of Embalming where he received his degree in November 1954. He spent most of his professional career at Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia and ultimately retired from Caughman- Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

