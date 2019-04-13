Bernard Wright NEW YORK, NY - Funeral services for Mr. Bernard Wright will be today at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Eastover, with burial in the church cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel is in charge. Surviving are: daughters, Marie Wright, Bernice Wright, Bernadette Wright, Latoya Wright (Walter Corbett), Nicole Davis (Jeff Kilpatrick), Denise Moore (Jean Jacques), all of Brooklyn, NY; son, Curtis (Shakurwa) Davis, of Allentown, PA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, Thelma Lee Young, Jannie Mae (Roosevelt) Sumter , Eartha Lee Sumter, and Thomas (Audrey) Wright, Sr.; aunts, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2019