Bernice Carol Reasor Collins
Bernice Carol Reasor Collins WINNSBORO - Bernice Carol Reasor Collins, 80, of Winnsboro passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Oil City, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Dwight Daniel and Sarah Ann Wright Reasor. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Comer Ellison Collins; two sons, Raymond Ellison Collins (Indira) and David Todd Collins (Lorie); daughter, Martha "Marcy" Collins Eviston; twin brother, Bernard Carl Reasor (Hideko); six grandchildren, Christopher R H Collins, Breanna L. Moore, Stephen F. Eviston, Dustin Carl Collins, Katherine L. Collins, and Jacquelyn A Collins; and five great grandchildren, Brandon, Avarie, Gabby, Annie, and Braxton. In addition to her parents, Bernice is predeceased by a brother, Wayne Reasor; three sisters, Janet R. Craft, Evelyn R. Beveridge, and Ruth R. Timms; son-in-law, Timothy Eviston; and grandson, Brandon Lyle Moore. A private funeral service will be held at Winnsboro First Church of the Nazarene conducted by Rev. Harry Varn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Winnsboro First Church of the Nazarene or to the American Heart Association. Online condolences can be made to the Collins family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Collins family.

Published in The State on May 22, 2020.
