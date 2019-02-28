Bernice Maude Johnson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Bernice Maude Johnson will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019