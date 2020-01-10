Bernice Koger WEST COLUMBIA - The funeral service for Mrs. Bernice Koger, 91, of West Columbia will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in North with Pastor Glenn D. Edwards, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Koger will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. She was the wife of the late Reverend Dr. Eddie Lee Koger. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Friday, January 10, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Published in The State on Jan. 10, 2020