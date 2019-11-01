Bernice McKay Young

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice McKay Young.
Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bernice McKay Young ELGIN Graveside service for Bernice McKay Young, 81, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church. Mrs. Young passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Elgin, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hoover McKay and Cornelia Watts McKay. She was a devoted Christian and follower of Christ. Bernice was a loving wife, mother, granny, sister and friend. She was employed at Stone Manufacturing for 40 years. Surviving is her husband, Pete L. Young; daughters, Bernadean "Dean" Jackson (Bryant), Tammy Lynn Young and Belinda Moore (Johnny); grandchildren, Joshua, Chandler and Jayden; siblings, Estelle Gray, Odell McKay, Emily Broome and Alvin McKay. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mildred, H.F., Archie, Mae, Ardell and Mary Jane. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.