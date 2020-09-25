1/
Bernice Smith
1945 - 2020
Bernice Smith
September 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Bernice Peay Smith was born on December 26, 1945 in Blythewood, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of the late Mack Peay and Daisy Brice Peay. She departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 74 in Columbia, South Carolina.
She was educated in Fairfield County schools and was a graduate of Bethel High School. After more than 40 years of service, she retired from her role as unit secretary at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
As a long-time member of Fellowship Baptist Church, God was first in her heart and she dedicated her time to the church as announcement clerk and member of the women's auxiliary, the missionary, and the building fund program.
She was known to everyone as "Bonnie" and welcomed both friends and strangers with a warm smile and kind words. Though she is no longer with us physically, her loving spirit and generosity of deeds will always be with us. Bonnie will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Peay, John Peay, Ronny Peay, Mary Shell, Ruth Shell, and Ferrell Joyner.
Those left to carry on Bonnie's legacy of love are her husband Richard Smith; her daughter Terra R. Smith; her son Richard A. Smith (Nicole); her sister Evangelist Annie Mae Gatson; four grandchildren: Aaron Smith, Caleb Scott, Makayla Smith, and Makai Smith; other dear family members, Ada Mae (John), Joseph (Letha), Michael (Sarah), James (Sonya), Fletcher (Annie Mae), Calvin, Albert (Catherine), Willie (Beryl); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and family members who will truly miss her.


Published in The State on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
