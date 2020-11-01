Bernice Price Turnipseed Story
July 18, 1927 - October 25, 2020
Cayce, South Carolina - Bernice Price Turnipseed Story, 93, of Cayce. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Bernice was born in Mullins, SC, on July 18, 1927, and departed this life on October 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her children grew up knowing the love, commitment, and dedication of their mother. She took in strays all her life, both 4 and 2 legged. As she often said, "Sure they can come over… I'll just add a little water to the soup."
After her children got into high school, she went to school and become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Old Columbia Hospital and later Richland Memorial Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, James Lonzo Price and Flossie Sellers Price Perritt. Also, predeceased by her husband, Frank Clayton Turnipseed, her true love. Survivors are her daughters, Frances T. Jackson (Richard, deceased), Debra (Eric DeGroat); son, John Clayton Turnipseed (Sherri); sisters, Connie P. Rasberry (Jerry), Marilyn Maddox (Charles, deceased), Marilyn Maddox (Charles, deceased); grandchildren, John Smith (Lisa), Robert Smith (Lynn), Richard P. Jackson, Amanda Bernice Jackson, Andrew Turnipseed (Kim), Daniel Turnipseed (Kara); 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren (who lovingly called her "Grandma, with the Blue Car"
Memorials may be sent to Greene Street United Church, 1106 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
She will be loved and will be missed greatly, but praised God for taking her home to paradise.
