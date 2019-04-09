Bertha Foster

Bertha Mae Joiner Foster LEXINGTON - Bertha Mae Joiner Foster, 88, of Gilbert, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born October 14, 1930 in Sardis, MS to the late William T. Joiner and Maggie Mae Howe Joiner. She was member of Southland Baptist Church. Mrs. Foster is survived by her daughters, Dianne Rankin (Mike), Kathy Spires (Randy) and son, Lee Foster (Kim); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Billy L. Foster, two brothers and a great-granddaughter. The burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Southland Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at South Lexington Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , Memorial Processing 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019
