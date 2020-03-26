Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Lou Blackwell CAYCE - Bertha Lou Blackwell, 87, of Cayce, SC went to be with our Lord on March 19th, 2020. Bertha was born near Charleston, W. VA, on December 19th, 1932 to Cleta and George Thompson. Bertha was a coal miner's daughter; this gave her a strong spirit throughout her entire life. Bertha always loved working in her yard and talking with her neighbors. She was raised in Spartanburg, SC, but truely loved the mountains. She had family in Tennessee and Florida and would often stay with her family in Newport and Nashville Tennessee. Her career was in administration and she had a passion for working with people. Bertha is a member of Taylor Street Baptist Church in Cayce, SC. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Blackwell; and her sisters, Phyllis Barns, Lela Webb and Jean Davis. Bertha is survived by her sons, Gordon Johnson (Marilyn) of Chapin, SC and David Johnson of Lexington, SC; her three granddaughters, Misty Johnson, Amanda Hardee and Kristi Johnson; and her 3 great grandchildren Hannah, Dillon and Mallory. Bertha loved her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed life. She always had a smile and a good joke to share with you. Bertha will always be loved and missed. Bertha will rest with her husband, Joe Blackwell, at Floyd Cemetery in Spartanburg, SC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Taylor Street Baptist Church, 1000 Hafley Ct. Cayce, SC 29033. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

Bertha Lou Blackwell CAYCE - Bertha Lou Blackwell, 87, of Cayce, SC went to be with our Lord on March 19th, 2020. Bertha was born near Charleston, W. VA, on December 19th, 1932 to Cleta and George Thompson. Bertha was a coal miner's daughter; this gave her a strong spirit throughout her entire life. Bertha always loved working in her yard and talking with her neighbors. She was raised in Spartanburg, SC, but truely loved the mountains. She had family in Tennessee and Florida and would often stay with her family in Newport and Nashville Tennessee. Her career was in administration and she had a passion for working with people. Bertha is a member of Taylor Street Baptist Church in Cayce, SC. Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Blackwell; and her sisters, Phyllis Barns, Lela Webb and Jean Davis. Bertha is survived by her sons, Gordon Johnson (Marilyn) of Chapin, SC and David Johnson of Lexington, SC; her three granddaughters, Misty Johnson, Amanda Hardee and Kristi Johnson; and her 3 great grandchildren Hannah, Dillon and Mallory. Bertha loved her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed life. She always had a smile and a good joke to share with you. Bertha will always be loved and missed. Bertha will rest with her husband, Joe Blackwell, at Floyd Cemetery in Spartanburg, SC. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Taylor Street Baptist Church, 1000 Hafley Ct. Cayce, SC 29033. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close